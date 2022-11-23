2
Menu
News

Pentecost University to launch course in Mortuary Science and Funeral Services

Pentecost University?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Launch of the flyer of the new programme

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Pentecost University is set to launch a Certificate Course in Mortuary Science and Funeral Services.

The Course according to the school focuses on the technicalities and the art of mortuary and funeral services.

It will “equip and certify insurance officers, mortuary attendants, funeral service providers, event planners, counselors, pastors etc with the ethics, professionalism and technicalities in aspects relevant in their respective fields”.

The course was launched on November 22, 2022, at the School’s Phase II Auditorium.

In efforts to provide solutions to all forms of human problems, as per the University A+ agenda, Pentecost University is launching a certificate programme in Mortuary Science and Funeral Services.

The course focuses on the technicalities and the art of mortuary and funeral services. It will equip and certify insurance officers, mortuary attendants, funeral service providers, event planners, counselors, pastors etc with the ethics, professionalism and technicalities in aspects relevant in their respective fields.

It will teach students the science and humanities involved in keeping deceased bodies with dignity, reducing pressure and ameliorating the agony of deceased families.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: