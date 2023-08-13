Pentecost elder ‘cries’ over plan to demolish his school, 4 others for Agenda 111 project

File photo

An elder of the Pentecost church in the Ashanti Region is pleading with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the plan by the Asokore-Mampong Municipal District Assembly to demolish some properties on a piece of land belonging to the government for an Agenda 111 project.

According to Elder Eugene Opare Addo, even though the land in question belongs to the Ghana Aviation Authority, his school, Special Light International School, and four other schools would be destroyed and the students misplaced if the assembly is allowed to go on with its plan.



He said that if the schools are destroyed a lot of people are going to lose their jobs, in addition to the fact that over 5,000 students would no longer have schools in their vicinity to attend.



He added that the Aviation Authority gave them the land to operate on and they were paying for it until the authority stopped taking the money from them.



“When they conceived the decision to eject us from that place, they stopped collecting the annual amount that they used to collect from us. Since we did not go there just like that but they gave us the land, we are pleading with them.



“We are about 5 schools there with a student population of about 5000… since it is a school and the government is fighting to make the education sector of the country better, they should help us. Also, look at the workers involved who would have no jobs,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb, on Sunday, August 13, 2023.



He, therefore, pleaded with the government to find another land for the Agenda 111 health facility or provide the schools affected with a land they can move onto.

The elder suggested that the government can lease them the land that was originally earmarked for the Agenda 111 project which was rejected by the contractors due to its topography.



Mr. Opare Addo said that he is afraid that if the government does not intervene soon, the assembly would start demolishing their properties because they have already fenced the land in question to start the project.



BAI/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







