Penyi traditional council supports flood victims in South Tongu

Torgbiga Dadzie V donated to flood victims in South Tongu

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Penyi Traditional Council in the Ketu North Municipality on Sunday, November 26, 2023, donated some relief items to victims of the recent floods at Tefle in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The donation followed the mass displacement of families and the destruction of farmlands and livelihoods occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The items included bags of rice, cooking oils, toiletries, groceries, maize, gari, beans, cloth, clothing mosquito coils, and nets, among others.



Presenting the items to the Tefle Traditional Council Spillage Committee for onward distribution to the affected families, the Paramount Chief and President of the Penyi Traditional Council, Torgbiga Dadzie V, said the donation was the Penyi Traditional Council's way of showing solidarity with "our brothers and sisters who are going through these trying times."



He said the people of Tefle are the half-brothers of the Penyis who migrated from Penyi to their present settlement.

"It is therefore incumbent on us to show our love and support to them in these trying times and to assist them cope with the after-effects of the floods," Torgbiga Dadzie said.



He promised the Penyi Traditional Council's preparedness to continue to assist "our brothers and sisters get over this disaster as God continues to strengthen and provide."



Chairman of the Tefle Traditional Council Spillage Committee, James Gbadago, and some members of the committee who received the items on behalf of the victims expressed profound gratitude to Torgbiga Dadzie and his team for "coming to commiserate with us and lending a helping hand in these difficult times."



Gbadago assured the delegation that the items would be fairly distributed to the intended beneficiaries.