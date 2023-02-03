People&Places: A road trip to the Volta Region

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
After a long break from the last episode in 2022 which focused on the Ibo Community in Ghana, People & Places is back!
This season as usual comes with a mix-bag of surprises - road trips, history-laden episodes, tours, and interesting personality profiles.
To begin the year, Host, Wonder Ami Hagan and the team took a trip to the Volta Region of Ghana.
The tour was to give our beautiful audience a glimpse of what to look out for when travelling from Accra to the Northern part of the Volta Region.
We set off at 5.30 am from Accra and headed for the Volta Region, capturing all the interesting details along the way.
We bring you the full video on Tuesday, 7, February, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV.
