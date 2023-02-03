7
Menu
News

People&Places: A road trip to the Volta Region

Video Archive
Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After a long break from the last episode in 2022 which focused on the Ibo Community in Ghana, People & Places is back!

This season as usual comes with a mix-bag of surprises - road trips, history-laden episodes, tours, and interesting personality profiles.

To begin the year, Host, Wonder Ami Hagan and the team took a trip to the Volta Region of Ghana.

The tour was to give our beautiful audience a glimpse of what to look out for when travelling from Accra to the Northern part of the Volta Region.

We set off at 5.30 am from Accra and headed for the Volta Region, capturing all the interesting details along the way.

We bring you the full video on Tuesday, 7, February, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: