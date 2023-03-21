1
People & Places: Amazing discoveries on Ghana’s only canopy walkway with a waterfall view

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's an experience never to be forgotten when one visits the Amedzofe canopy walkway.

It takes 259 steps to get to the entrance of this adventurous canopy walkway, located at Amedzofe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

It is also the only walkway in Ghana that provides close up access to one of the beautiful waterfalls the country has.

The Amedzofe Canopy walkway was constructed on January 5, 2022 and opened in December and has since admitted about 4,000 people so far.

When People & Places caught up with Augustine Oti-Yeboah, the manager of the facility, he told us that the facility has become one that has attracted many tourists across the country.

It was built by Herp-Ghana, an NGO to boost development in the Amedzofe community and has since helped achieve that purpose.

We learnt more about this canopy walkway in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the full video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
