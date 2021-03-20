People&Places: Ghanaian beads and their designs - what you didn’t know

Sat, 20 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
They are beautiful, they complement one's look, they have been suggested as a shape-giving element for ladies and children sometimes wear them around their wrist, perhaps to measure weight.
Beads!
They come in different shapes, sizes, and forms for various purposes.
What goes into its making? What bead serves what purpose, also what are some of the perceptions surrounding the use of waist beads?
Join us as we learn all about the Ghanaian molded objects; beads that identify us.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- People&Places: Meet the Ghanaian pastor combining herbs and prayers to work miracles
- People&Places: Meet the pastor performing miracles with spiritual herbs
- How a last meal of ‘gari and sugar’ motivated this young man to fame
- People & Places: The young animator selling Ghana to the world through folklore, historical ‘cartoons’
- People & Places: Telling Ghana's history, culture and folktales, through animation
- Read all related articles