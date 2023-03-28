1
Menu
News

People & Places: Relaxing, refreshing and fun moments at the Ote waterfalls

Video Archive
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are several waterfalls in Ghana that tourists visit to experience nature and have an adventure.

At Amedzofe lies the beautiful and refreshing Ote waterfall that overlooks a canopy walkway.

In this edition of People & Places, the team visited the Ote waterfalls, the base of which can be located over 20 steps below the Amedzofe canopy walkway.

Our tour guide, Daniel revealed that the waterfall was discovered by a hunter called Zando during one of his hunting expeditions.

He also added that the pressures with which the waterfalls vary from season to season.

Stay glued to your seats and screens and enjoy the beautiful stories and discoveries about the Ote waterfalls in Amedzofe.

Watch the full video below:





ABJ/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC