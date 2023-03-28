People & Places: Relaxing, refreshing and fun moments at the Ote waterfalls

There are several waterfalls in Ghana that tourists visit to experience nature and have an adventure.

At Amedzofe lies the beautiful and refreshing Ote waterfall that overlooks a canopy walkway.



In this edition of People & Places, the team visited the Ote waterfalls, the base of which can be located over 20 steps below the Amedzofe canopy walkway.



Our tour guide, Daniel revealed that the waterfall was discovered by a hunter called Zando during one of his hunting expeditions.



He also added that the pressures with which the waterfalls vary from season to season.



Stay glued to your seats and screens and enjoy the beautiful stories and discoveries about the Ote waterfalls in Amedzofe.

