People & Places: Senior citizen details memories of Ghana in its early years after independence

Ghana’s history, to the majority of the younger generation, can only be read in books or studied in class.

As the country marks Ghana Month in March, People and Places on GhanaWeb TV takes a turn to sit with people who have witnessed the evolution of the nation since independence.



In this episode of People and Places, Partey Narh sits with a former Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, Abraham Dwoma Odoom, who shares his unique perspective on the transformation of Ghanaian life over the decades.



Through his lens, we gain insight into the milestones that have defined Ghana's journey, a narrative that is as educational as it is inspiring.

Discover more in the full interview below







