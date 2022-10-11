20
Menu
News

People & Places: The Nigerian Community with a King in Ghana – The Igbo Story

Video Archive
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They are our neighbours; a close one for that matter and as such, we share a lot in common and live within each other’s countries.

The Igbos, popularly called the Ibos have, for years, lived cordially with Ghanaians.

They are an ethnic group in Nigeria with 5 key states; Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, with other Ibo-speaking communities in River and the Delta States in Nigeria.

Having lived in Ghana for years, they have established a kingdom, with a King and other leaders in charge of their affairs in the country.

Headed by Dr. Eze Chukwudi Iheneku for 10 years, the Igbo community in Ghana has a unique story.

This is what the People and Places team sought to explore when they sat with the Igbo Ndigbo, Ghana in this edition of the show.

Among other things, he told Host, Wonder Ami Hagan, how the kingdom and its people are subject to the authority of Ghanaian leaders and have over time, maintained a cordial relationship with same.

He also spoke about the food, culture, music, and many other interesting things about the Igbo people in this edition of the show.

Watch the first part of this edition of People & Places below:





WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Related Articles: