People&Places: The ‘hidden’ presidential seat in the heart of a magical garden – Bunso Eco Park’s story

• This amazing Eco Park is located at Bonsu in the Eastern Region of Ghana

• It is 86 years and has amazing plants and attractions



• The first Dutch building in West Africa is located here and has served as a ‘home away from home’ for many of Ghana’s past leaders and British Queen Elizabeth II during World War II



It’s a beauty, one whose potential has not fully been unearthed yet. A garden, a nature park, and a recreational center all in one. Call it a one-stop-shop for fun and you may not be far from right.



The Bonsu Eco Park in the Eastern Region of Ghana is an 86-year-old park started in 1935 by two British men but later developed into a recreational park by Ghanaians in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry.



This park has many wonderful plants which have amazing health and healing benefits. Beyond that, it has an array of activities that bring the place to life.

Facility Manager of the place, Asare Frimpong, who took People&Places’ Wonder Ami Hagan round the place during a visit revealed, that some of the natural plants at the Eco Park have proven over time, to heal some skin diseases and health complications including asthma.



The hiking, zipline, horse riding and other activities here are enough to make anyone’s day.



There’s also what Mr. Frimpong describes as the first Dutch building in West Africa, which has served as a ‘special’ presidential seat for many of the country’s past leaders including Former President John Agyekum Kufour and Former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Discover more from the full interview in this edition of People&Places:



