People & Places: The story behind Ghana's 2nd tallest mountain

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mt Gemi is located in Amedzofe in the Volta Region and lies at 2700 feet above sea level. For years, this mountain has served as a tourist site to many.

What one may not know is the story behind its discovery and name.

Also located on top of this mountain is a cross mounted by the Germans whose linked history to the Gemi mountain cannot be understated.

Aside from serving as a hiking ground for tourists from Ghana and all over the world, many spiritual activities take place on top of the mountain.

For instance, in Easter every year, residents of Amedzofe, together with tourists all climb the mountain to offer special prayers as part of activities to mark the season.

The rich information about Mt. Gemi was captured in this episode of People & Places, focusing on Amedzofe in the Volta Region.

