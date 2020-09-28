People & Places: This is why Anlos are tagged with 'juju', have unique names and eat cat meat

It is no news that Anlos have very heavy and peculiar names. The mention of an Anlo name will immediately, give one an idea, the identity of the person as far as origin is concerned.

Their food they say, comes mostly from one staple crop; cassava!. It is from this that they have many of their dishes including tapioka, akple, agbelikaklo, and many more.



But their religion is another interesting subject to be delved into. They have stories behind the naming of their week days, deities, and why the local cult; 'juju', has mostly been attached to them.



Also, "Fine Ayigbe woman", sounds familiar? This phrase most commonly has been used to battress a very popular notion, that Ewe girls are very beautiful. You would want to hear all about that in this episode of People & Places.

Join in the conversation with Togbi Kumassah, spokesperson to the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri III as he reveals more about the history of the Anlo sub-group of the Ewes:



