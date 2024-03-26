Menu ›
People & Places: Veteran journalist Cameron Duodu recounts his experience of Ghana’s independence day
Tue, 26 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In the heart of Accra, the country’s capital, the air buzzed with excitement as Ghana gained independence in 1957.
It was a time for wild celebrations throughout the country when Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his colleagues announced the birth of Ghana on the eve of March 6, 1957.
Working as a journalist on duty, Cameron Doudu, had a firsthand experience of what the atmosphere was like on that day, and across the country.
He sat down with Partey Narh in this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, as he recalled his personal experiences as a young reporter, and also as a citizen of the new Ghana.
Discover more in the full interview below
