People & Places: Why Akans head this Ghanaian group made up of 3 tribes

For the longest time, they have been perceived as ‘strangers’ because of the fact that they came to join the Ga Adangmes and Ewes in Ada but ended up being delegated as the leaders of 5 clans of the ethnic group.

The Akans who belong to the Kabiawe clan in the Ada ethnic group are the ones from whom chiefs and queen mothers are chosen in Ada.



They are selected among the 5 major clans - Adibiawe, Lomobiawe, Terkperbiawe, Dangbebiawe.



Explaining the rationale behind this, Numo Kartei Abram Akuako who is the Paramount Stool Father of the Royal Kabiawe Yumu clan explained to Wonder Ami on People & Places that the Adas have a history of fighting and engaging in many wars to defend their territory before finally settling where they are now.



During such wars he explained, the Akans led and defeated their enemies; defending the Ada people.



As a result, the leader of the 5 clans – Adi, delegated them to be the leaders of the 5 clans and to head them as royals.

In each and every war, the Akans led and fought and so the Adibiawe had no choice but to give leadership to these people.



Stool Prince of the Kabiawe Yumu clan also added to this. According to him,



“The Kabiawe Royal families are not strangers. The four Okor clans performed some circumcision rituals for us that’s why they call us ‘Welihi’. At first there were only 4 Welihi but they added us to it. So now we have Adibiawe, Terkperbiawe, Dangbebiawe and Lomobiawe.”



He also spoke about how chiefs are selected in the Ada Royal System, and the development and prominent persons in the tribe.



