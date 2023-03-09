People acquiring certificates through 'apor' very dangerous to society, let's fight canker together - Country director

Rev. Christian Adu Boakye speaking at the matriculation of CSUC

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Reverend Christian Adu Boakye, the country director for Langham Expository Preaching Ghana, has expressed worry over the rate at which most students of today want to rely on examination malpractice popularly known as 'apor' to acquire certificates.

According to the country director, it was high time every Ghanaian get involved in the fight against the canker which is very poisonous to the society. He said, it was very dangerous if people were allowed to acquire certificate through such dubious means, since they become threats to the lives of the entire society.



Explaining his points into details, the Reverend Minister said, if student is allowed to rely on 'apor' before he or she acquires certificate, people should bear in mind that what such student holds do not genuinely belong to him or her.



"That's very dangerous to the society. Such persons can become doctors, nurses, entrepreneurs, pilots etc. Just imagine a pilot or nurse with fake certificate flying you high in the sky or holding the lives of majority people. If the person becomes a teacher or doctor, what good service can he or offer to the public? Is it not fatal?



"What 'apor' means is that people use dubious means to get qualifications they do not fit for. Such people are threats to the society when they get opportunities become doctors, nurses, teachers, entrepreneurs, bankers or pilots". He said.



Reverend Christian Adu Boakye who was delivering a keynote address during a Matriculation Ceremony at the Christian Service University College (CSUC) during the weekend, said, it was therefore very imperative that every student learns hard to acquire genuine certificate so that they do not pose danger to the lives of the people they may serve in the future.



He also advised that everybody should make it a collective responsibility to fight against these malpractice canker.

"When people hold qualified certificates without 'apor', it means they can perform whatever task they are giving in certain places. Don't let us entertain examination malpractice since certificates acquired through such means make holders dangerous and threats to innocent people's lives". He concluded.



President of the Christian Service University College, Professor Sam Afrane, said, the university successfully admitted about 700 students including new entrants and post graduates. According to him, the university for the first time, recorded females outnumbering males at a percentage of 51 and 49 respectively.



Professor Sam Afrane who cautioned students over how the university frowns against examination malpractice, entreated everyone to learn hard without relying on any 'apor'. According to him, there were various levels of sanctions for students who may be found culpable on such act, with the most severed one being a rustication; where a student is suspended for two semesters. He therefore entreated students to always resist any attempt to cheat.



Professor Sam Afrane finally urged students to be disciplined and dress decently all the time since discipline and good characters were the hallmarks of the university.



