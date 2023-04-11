1
Menu
News

People and Places: Founders of this Ghanaian tribe defeated giants and took over their land

Video Archive
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wonder Ami Hagan and her team bring you the final lap of the Amedzofe series with this week’s episode of People and Places.

In this edition of the program, Wonder sits with a native of Amedzofe, who takes our lovely viewers through the rich and interesting history of the Amedzofe township.

This history class reveals that the ancestors of the highest human settlement in Ghana got their lands and settlement by fighting and defeating giants who initially occupied the place.

Join Wonder Ami and her guest to find out how the forefathers secured Amedzofe for generations.

Watch the full interview below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha