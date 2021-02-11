‘People are doing money tank, Bentil, Prempeh, Azar are doing think tank’ – A Plus

Social Commentator, A-Plus

Social Commentator, A-Plus has waded into the recent controversy surrounding the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin.

Reacting to a divorce suit filed by Eugene's spouse, A-Plus questioned how feasible it was for someone who serves as a spokesperson to the president, to amass huge wealth and properties in just four years.



“These are properties acquired in just 4 years by someone who only speaks for the president. These may even be just the few his wife is aware of. I can only imagine what the guy who pays flagstaff house and presidential security detail on a tabletop has acquired. W?l?faki Mehn!!!,” A Plus shared in a Facebook post on Thursday.



He added that the likes of Kofi Bentil, Prof Azar, Prof HK Prempeh and Franklin Cudjoe will wade into the matter from a place of policy while others continue to amass generational wealth.



“Franklin Cudjoe and Kofi Bentil will talk and talk and talk. Everyday policy. Nothing!! Professor HK Prempeh and his backup vocalist Professor Kwaku Azar will be explaining law on Facebook; people are doing “money tank” my Uncles and brothers are there doing “think tank,” he added.

Gloria Assan Arhin, spouse of Eugene Arhin has filed for divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court on the basis of him inflicting emotional, physical and verbal abuse on their union.



In a suit filed on Wednesday February 10, 2021, the petitioner [Gloria Assan Arhin] claimed that during the duration of their marriage, they have jointly acquired and developed a number of properties situated in Accra. Eugene has through an official response denied the list of properties and allegations of abuse contained in the suit.



Read the post by A-Plus below.



