People around Hawa Koomson can kill you - GJA president warns journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has warned journalists and media houses in the country to stay away from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya, who doubles as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the president of GJA, Albert Kwabena warned that journalists who go close to the MP do so at their own risk.



According to him, Hawa Koomson has scoundrels around her who can harm or even kill journalists without any fear or favour because they know they are protected.



“We must keep in mind that there are dangerous people around Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson. They can kill you.



"Whether you are in the studio, at home, at church, at the mosque, or public gathering, they can come for your life," he said,



The GJA president added, “That's because they are irresistible. Just stay away from her and be safe.”

Albert Kwabena made these remarks after he issued a directive restraining all media houses from reporting news about Awutu Senya legislator.



His directive comes in the aftermath of an attack on Cape FM's morning show host, David Kobina, allegedly by thugs associated with the Member of Parliament who doubles as the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.



The incident unfolded during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary vetting in the Central Region on January 4, 2024.



The minister has formally denied the allegation via a statement from her team.



Supporters of Hawa Koomson are alleged to have targeted David Kobina, mistakenly identifying him as a journalist who had purportedly made an inappropriate comment about the MP on a local TV station (UTV).

