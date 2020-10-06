People of Ango Manso root for NPP

File photo

The people of Ango Manso in the Mpohor District of the Western Region have appealed to residents to renew the mandate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enable the Party to complete its projects in the District.

According to them, the community, for the past three-and-half-years of the NPP administration, had witnessed development projects and advised people in the area to rally behind the NPP parliamentary candidate and the Party to enable it to retain power.



They made the appeal during the inauguration of the Electoral Area Campaign Team at Manso by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr John Kobina Abam Abuah Sanie.



They said the community was beset with problems such as, poor environmental conditions, lack of potable water as well as dilapidated educational and health structures that impacted negatively on the living conditions of the people and commended the NPP Government for saving the community from such situations.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor District, Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah, who asked the team to redouble its efforts by moving from door-to-door to market the Party to the electorates and urged the team to showcase the numerous development projects executed by Party in the Constituency.



He indicated that the number one challenge of the Constituency was the access road network to the Manso and Mpohor Town, and explained that the contract was abrogated because the previous contractor failed to meet the target and the standards.



Mr Mensah gave the assurance that the contract has been awarded to a more credible contractor who has already mobilised to site and would make ready the road soon to alleviate the challenges posed by the road while others are on the drawing board.

He also entreated the electorates to shun the idea of voting what he described as "skirt and blouse" voting pattern, but to vote for Mr John Sanie as the Member of Parliament and retain Nana Akufo-Addo as President come December 7.



Mr Sanie, Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency in the 2020 election, called for unity among the rank and file of the Party as they forge ahead to propagate the achievements of the Party to the electorates.



He described the Free SHS Policy of the NPP as a step in the right direction, for which reason the constituents should vote massively for the NPP to continue the good works.



Mr Sanie said he would also focus on employment in the agriculture sector to make it attractive to the youth, so as to shun illegal mining also known as “galamsey”.



He therefore urged members of the campaign team and the Party faithfuls to sell the good works and policies initiated by the NPP government to win more people to the fold of the Party.