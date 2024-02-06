People say I’m looking good after quitting NPP – Buaben Asamoah

Private legal practitioner and Advisor to the Movement For Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Private legal practitioner and Advisor to the Movement For Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa (MFC), has said his exit from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has had a positive impact on his life.

According to the former Director of Communications of the NPP, even his looks have been enhanced after quitting the party.



“All what people have been telling me is that I now look good after leaving the New Patriotic Party. I hear that compliment everywhere I go. Now, I’m able to have a good sleep. In fact, I get a sound sleep anytime I go to bed,” Mr Buaben Asamoa said in an interview on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.



This was after the host of the show Bonohene Baffuor Awuah asked him whether his exit from the NPP had affected him in any way in terms of his family, friends, and his life in general.

Lawyer Buaben Asamoa was part of some NPP senior members who left the party after the preferred Flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen quit the party.



Mr Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade and Industry in September 2023 and Presidential Candidate hopeful announced his resignation from the governing NPP citing the intimidation of his supporters as the reason.



He declared his intention to contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate after he placed third during the party’s Super Delegates Congress to elect a flagbearer.