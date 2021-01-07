People share views on choice of Speaker

Alban Bagbin was elected as the Speaker of Parliament

A cross-section of the populace in Ashaiman have shared their views on the choice of Speaker of Parliament for the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Members of the Eighth Parliament of Ghana in the early hours of Thursday, January 7 elected into office its Speaker, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a former Member of Parliament (MP) of Nadowli-Kaleo, Constituency in the Upper West Region.



Madam Bernice Makafui, a Hairdresser speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the choice to her was new and would mean the parliamentarians would have to adopt the change to ensure activities of the Parliament were not affected.



She said even though she did not expect such an outcome, she was sure it would bring some form of balance and satisfaction to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) looking at the trend of things after the elections.



Ms Eugunia Ansah, a Student said the choice would help to deepen the democracy of Ghana and would also improve the depth of deliberations and interactions of Members of Parliament (MP).

She said the neutrality of the Speaker would make the new parliament a better one, in that both sides would find Mr Bagbin as a voice of the House.



Mr Abdul Rashid, a Trader, said even though he could not follow the event he was excited about the election and was sure that this Parliament would be a more serious one unlike previous ones, where the Speaker was a Member of the ruling government.



Other comments on social media platforms revealed a sense of worry amongst Members of the New Patriotic Party for fear that it would be difficult to push through some of their initiatives for fear of a bias.



