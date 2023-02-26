5
People spray cash on Bawumia as he displays his dancing skills

Sun, 26 Feb 2023

Culture, they say is a way of life, and one cannot forget his or her roots after attaining higher feats in society.

This, is the story of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Born in Tamale, Dr Bawumia definately has some cultural dance up his sleeves.

Visiting Kpasenkpe in the North East Region for the final funeral rites of his late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana was spotted in the crowd displaying his cultural dance skills.

Clad in a black and white fugu, Dr Bawumia, who caught the eye of the people gathered got some spraying him with cash while dancing.

It would be recalled that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost his mother to death on September 13, 2021.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia was a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi district of the North East Region.

She died at the age of 82.

Watch the video below;



