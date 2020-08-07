Politics

People started making demands even before JM announced his running mate - Dr Nii Moi Thompson

Dr Nii Moi Thompson

Dr Nii Moi Thompson, one of the people tipped to be named as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, has stated that some people started sending requests to him demanding things they wanted to be done for them if he became a vice-presidential nominee for the opposition NDC.

According to Dr Thompson, even though his name came up as one of the possible options, the nomination of Prof. Naana Jane Oppku-Agyemang is the best choice so far.



“…At some point, I actually turned off my phone and went to sleep and when I woke up, I gently went to GhanaWeb and checked what was going,” Dr Nii Moi Thompson told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, Thursday.



“It was a brilliant move by JM in terms of settling on Prof. and it demolishes the myth that a vice president must be an economist,” he added.



Dr Nii Moi Thompson believes there is more to development than the economy.

“She doesn’t have to talk only about the economy. Ultimately, development is about people so you need to talk about people. The way we talk about the economy makes very little sense. GDP this and XYZ; most of the time they make no sense to [the] ordinary Ghanaian,” he said.



Dr Nii Moi Thompson never confirmed whether or not he was actually contacted and turned down the offer like Prof Kwesi Botchwey.



“The bottom line is that I think the right choice was made…I like the poise [with] which she presented the speech…she [has] brought a certain level of civility now…because for some time now, we’ve been receiving quite a bit of insult from the current vice president,” an ‘excited’ Dr Nii Moi Thompson said.





