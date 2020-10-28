People want to destroy our warm relationship with Akufo-Addo - Kpone chief responds to ‘walk out’ claims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Kpone Traditional Council has denied claims that they walked out on Akufo-Addo at a durbar during which he cut sod for the construction of a 40-bed hospital for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

It was earlier reported that Paramount Chief of Kpone walked out of the durbar grounds following some misunderstanding between himself and the president during a cut sod-cutting event for the construction of a district hospital in the area.



According to reports from local media, "Nii Tetteh Otu II was furious when he saw the artist’s impression of the project which the President, Nana Akufo-Addo came to commission because he taught was a one-storey building".



In a viral video, the chief was seen expressing disappointment while the audience looked on.



Reacting to this report however, the Paramount Chief Nii Tetteh Otu II said the circulation of such claims only indicate deliberate attempts to destroy the relationship between the council and Akufo-Addo.



“The misinformation on social media has put the name of the traditional council into disrepute and we suspect some people out there want to destroy the warm relationship we have with Nana Addo.

He explained in a press conference as reported by myjoyonline.com that his encounter with Akufo-Addo was to request for a multi-storey facility for the district hospital, to help conserve land.



Following the suggestions, he further explained, the president asked the Paramount Chief to discuss with the contractor of the project for any modification that can be done to the structure and a 3-member committee was set up for that purpose.



Paramount Chief Nii Tetteh Otu II also noted that the Paramount Chief’s hand gestures as captured in pictures which went viral were misconstrued and portrayed in the negative sense. He said the people of the community are pleased with the district hospital project and happy to support its completion.



“We are very happy about the hospital project and find it shocking for anyone to say the traditional authorities here are displeased with it. Having waited for a project like this, we were happy that it was finally going to materialise,” he indicated.