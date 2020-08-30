Politics

People who criticised construction of Ho airport in 2016 now backing Cape Coast airport – A Plus

Facilities or developmental projects needed by residents of Cape Coast does not include an airport at the moment, there are so many things that are vitally needed by the people of Cape Coast.

These were the views of musician cum politician A Plus on the promise by the incumbent NPP led government to build an airport in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.



Asked by journalist Kofi Adomah if the airport was needed by the indigenes of Cape Coast, his response was, “no, not now.”



Born Kwame Asare Obeng, the former ardent New Patriotic Party enthusiast decried the hypocrisy of certain persons who he stated had either gone mum or thrown their weight behind the construction of the airport at Cape Coast.



Recalling a similar incident in 2016, A Plus intimated that he, together with some persons whose party are now in power condemned former president Mahama when there were discussions to build an airport at Ho in the Volta Region.



“…in 2016, when Mahama and his government were building the Ho airport, we were all against it… Today when you go to social media, majority of the people who were against the construction of Ho airport are in support of the Cape Coast airport because it is being built by their governing party.



People are not honest... so, because I was against the Ho airport and I’m also against the Cape Coast airport, I’m being called a traitor,” A Plus noted.

“…why were you against the construction of Ho airport by Mahama but you’re in support of the construction of the Cape Coast airport,” he quizzed.



He cited traffic challenges at Kasoa and environs, urging for the construction of a dual carriage highway to be able to clear the inconvenience there.







The issue of constructing an airport in Cape Coast became topical at the launch of the 2020 manifesto by the incumbent NPP, where Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in his address disclosed that the NPP will construct an airport in the Central Region.



“For the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast,” he said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.