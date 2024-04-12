Performance Tracker: Beatrice Annan exposes government for listing Dodowa Hospital as part of Akufo-Addo’s achievement

Lawyer Beatrice Annan

Private legal practitioner Beatrice Annan, who is also a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called out the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for listing the Dodowa District Hospital (Shai Osudoku District Hospital) as one of its achievements on the recently launched Performance Tracker website.

Beatrice Annan shared a screenshot showing the district hospital at Dodowa, supposedly from the Performance Tracker, which was designed to show ongoing and complement projects ascribed to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



She said that the Dodowa Hospital was in operation before Akufo-Addo took office, but it has now been listed as one of his government's achievements.



"The Dodowa hospital, which was operational before President Nana Addo and Bawumia took their first oath of office, is now part of the NPP's achievements.



"Join me, and let's expose their lies. The total score card of this government is F. If they cannot be apologetic, they shouldn't lie to Ghanaians," she wrote.



She added, "Honesty is a hallmark of leadership. Choose an honest leader for the forward march of the Country."



It is uncertain if the mention of the Dodowa Hospital on the Performance Tracker has been revised, but a comparison by GhanaWeb shows a discrepancy between the image on the Performance Tracker and the one provided by Beatrice Annan.

Also, one project related to the Dodowa Hospital GhanaWeb found on the tracker was captioned: "Isolation Centre - Remodelling of old Dodowa Hospital as treatment and Holding centre (COVID-19 holding and treatment centres)."



The tracker indicated beneath this project that it was not inherited but that it was 98% complete.



Another project which had no picture attached to it was labelled: "Hospital - Construction of District Hospital and Integrated IT systems". The tracker also indicated beneath this project that it was not inherited and that it was 100% complete.



