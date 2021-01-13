Performance of past ministers will inform Akufo-Addo’s new appointments – Presidential advisor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and advisor to the president has asked President Akufo Addo to be circumspect in appointing people to serve in his next government.

The initiator and implementer of the School Feeding programme is calling on the president to put friendship and favouritism aside and appoint competent people who are truthful and ready to serve his government and Ghana.



He wants the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to let the experiences from his immediate past administration direct and inform his decision in appointing people to form his next government.



Dr. Amoako Tuffour speaking in an interview on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM reiterated that performance of the past administration would determine the size of Akufo Ado’s next government.



He stated categorically that Nana Addo will merge some ministries and prune down the number of ministers to offer him the opportunity to keenly monitor their operations in making the next government more effective and successful.



He is optimistic that Nana Addo will maintain the appointment of ministers who performed well to his satisfaction but was quick to add that the president would do a reshuffle to strengthen the next administration.

The presidential advisor, however, told the host Nana Okyere Awurukuo that it would be unfair and hypocritical for anyone to chastise Nana Addo if he appoints capable and qualified members of his family to occupy positions in his next government.



At least these are the people he could trust to make his government succeed, he reiterated.



Dr. Amoako Tuffour is positive that Ghana will develop under Akufo Addo but prayed that his appointees would work assiduously and fussily to fulfil promises he has made to the good people of Ghana.



His fear is that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MP’s) will use their numerical strength in Parliament to sabotage the government by kicking against policies which have the tendency of benefiting the masses.



But he was quick to caution the NDC MP’s to desist from being partisan and prioritize the interest of the people who gave them the mandate to represent them.

He intensified the call on Nana Addo to consider appointing a good number of ministers from the Ashanti region as a payback for the region’s massive endorsement during the general election for his second term.



He described the call as a warning to the NPP which would have a serious implication if the party refuses to adhere.



Government-approved to develop the Ashanti region according to Amoako Tuffour would have huge economic gains for Ghana and political advantage to NPP and thus pledged to ensure that Nana Addo listens to the calls from the Ashanti Congress.