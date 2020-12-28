Performance of police in dealing with crime has been abysmal - Expert

Security Expert, Yaro Kasambata

Security expert and lecturer at the Centre for Peace and Security Research of University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Yaro Kasambata has opined that the ability of the police to deal with murder cases in the year under review has been abysmal.

He says the general justice system has to respond to the needs of the people.



However, that is something Ghanaians lacked this year.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he noted crime will never be erased from any society, however, the ability of the security agencies to deal with them must be effective and efficient.



The insecurity in the country he stated has increased because of the failure of the police administration to properly investigate and deal with the offenders this year.



He admonished the police to put in measures to ensure that crime management becomes effective through training and proper gathering and preservation of evidence.



On the issue of intelligence gathering on planned crimes, Yaro Kasambata called for a collaboration between the police and other security agencies.

The intelligence gathering of our agencies he added is not the best and should be improved.



Using the Togoland invasion as an example, he said if our security agencies managed the intelligence well, it would have prevented the act of lawless.



He spoke against the political interference in dealing with crime, a situation he lamented emboldens party supporters to be lawless.



According to him, depending on who is power, the political government in power takes advantage of the system and allow people to go off the hook when they offend the law.



On the issue of the recent market fires, Yaro Kasambata said the approach to the problem has not been the best especially when the two major parties are blaming each other.



He called for a holistic approach in dealing with the matter irrespective of the political figures involved.