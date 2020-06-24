General News

Perpetrators must pay for cost of reconstruction - Baako on Nigeria High Commission demolition

It's been five days since the diplomatic building of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra was demolished by unknown armed men.

The issue since it came up, has been extensively condemned by the masses; and the latest to express his opinion on the subject, is the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Wednesday, Mr. Kweku Baako indicated the perpetrators who demolished the building should be made to face the laws of the country and also pay for cost of the reconstruction of the building at their own expense.



"Kwame, those who went to demolish the building should be arrested and taken to court. After that, they should prepare a bill for them to pay for the reconstruction of the building at their own expense. Yes, it's as simple as that", he told host, Kwame Sefa Kayi.



Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in connection with the unauthorized demolition of the said apartment.

The two were picked up on Monday, June 22, 2020, according to a press release issued by the CID and sighted by Ghana Guardian.



It said, the two are facing charges of conspiracy to Commit Crime to wit; Unlawful Entry and Causing Unlawful Damage and are scheduled to be arraigned before court on a yet-to-be-disclosed date.









