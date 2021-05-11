Persons behind #Fixthecountry are sympathizers of NDC – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has said he has checked the political background of all the persons spearheading the #FixTheCountry movement.

He said his checks reveal that all of them are either members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) or persons who are disgruntled for not receiving personal gains from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Agyapong explained on his television station Monday, May 10 that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has worked hard to stabilise the economy.



But for the hard work of the president, he said, the country would have really struggled during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.



“This President has really worked hard to grow the economy even in the COVID period,” he said.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori Atta has said at the press conference in reaction to the #Fixthe economy movement that “I acknowledge that these are challenging times for many of us, and we, like almost all the countries in the world, are living through rough weather. A time that has put a burden on the necessities of lives and livelihoods never like before in recent history. Unfortunately, these external shocks have heightened Ghana’s perennial problems, which we are committed to address.



“In extraordinary times, you should expect exceptional leadership from your Government. I truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without a collective effort. So, I commend the youth for calling on Government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of the Ghanaian youth, echoing the President’s call to Be a Citizen, Not a Spectator. You have elected us to solve the problems that face this country. We will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”

He further listed a number of initiatives put out by the government to fix the economy.



He said “First, I am working with the Minister for Water and Sanitation to immediately ensure potable water to areas with felt need, especially in the most urban areas. Second, I am working with the Ministers of Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior to address congestion along the major highways.



“Third, we are fast-tracking the implementation of the US$200million Jobs and Skills Programme to enhance job creation significantly. This intervention is designed to facilitate new and expanded private sector businesses to employ a lot more people. This we believe is a more sustainable way to rebuild this economy instead of expanding Government employment schemes. Fourth, starting this month, we are rolling over 8 additional interventions under the GhanaCARES ‘Obataanpa’ programme. These will be in the Health, Agriculture, Tourism, Trade, Digitization, Science and technology, Housing and financial services.



“Fifth, by the end of July, we will have a new Development Bank that will provide long-term wholesale financing to the private sector through Commercial banks.”



He added: “The good people of Ghana have given us the mandate to get things done. For us as a Government, this is a clarion call for a national conversation on the shared burden to renew the social contract of our democracy.



“At its minimum, we should ensure social justice and social mobility for most Ghanaians. At our best, we should open for all Ghanaians, an economic system under which each citizen shall be guaranteed the opportunity to show the best in him or her. As I always have, I will commit to working to fix those structures that will set Ghana on this path.”