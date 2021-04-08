Persons who consumed dead dolphins, fishes risk kidney, heart and cancer conditions - Doctor

A photo of fishes washed ashore

A medical practitioner, Dr. Benedict Afari has said persons who consumed the fish and dolphins washed ashore along some of the beaches risk serious health implications.

He explained that once the cause of death was unknown it was not medically wise for residents to have consumed the fish and dolphins in their areas.



Dr. Afari speaking on Nyakonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.56Fm said persons who consumed the dolphins and the fish washed ashore may not die instantly but suffer implications.



He said the persons could suffer heart conditions, kidney failure, shin problems or cancers that cannot be medically explained in the long term.



The medical practitioner advised residents in those areas not to consume any meal prepared from the dead dolphins and fish because they are unhealthy.



"For now, we cannot determine what killed the dolphins and fish but it could give us big problem later in life,” he cautioned.



In explaining why such a phenomenon occurred, he said the use of heavy chemicals such as led, acinic and others could have caused the situation.

He said these chemicals are usually used by oil companies who have their pipes in water bodies.



He said it could even be caused by illegal fishing activities and the use of chemicals by fisherfolks.



He noted until a probe is conducted and the true cause established, the residents should have consumed the fish and dolphins.



Over the weekend, dead fish washed ashore on parts of Ghana’s coast.



The fish were found along the shores of the Osu Castle beach in Accra and ashore at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality on Sunday.



