Peter Amewu recontests Hohoe seat, goes unopposed

John Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament （MP） of Hohoe

Source: GNA

John Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament （MP） of Hohoe in the Volta Region, is set to pick nomination forms to recontest the Parliamentary seat on the New Patriotic Party's ticket.

The incumbent MP, seeking a second term in Parliament, would go unopposed as happened in 2019, which led to a popular acclamation for the 2020 general election.



Mr Samuel A. Azasu, the Hohoe Constituency Communications Director of the Party, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Amewu’s desire to seek another term had received the endorsement of NPP faithful and sympathisers in the constituency.

He said they were clear in their minds that there was no other candidate than Mr Amewu to retain the seat in 2024.



"We are united and solidly behind him because of his good works in the Constituency. In fact, we have extended a call to him to come and lead us again since one good turn deserves another".