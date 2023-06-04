21
Menu
News

Peter Amewu snubs Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong others to endorse Alan Kyerematen

Video Archive
Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a surprising turn of events, former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu has publicly endorsed Alan Kyerematen to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The endorsement took place during a gathering in the presence of Alan Kyerematen himself, where the current Railway Minister Peter Amewu expressed his support for Kyerematen's presidential aspirations.

During his speech, Amewu revealed that during the previous presidential race, despite Kyerematen being his Godfather, he declined working with him and endorsed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become the President.

"At the time Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was contesting the 2016 election race, we in the Volta Region of NPP knew he would win the election... Alan approached me to work with him at the time, and most of you know he is my godfather... I told him that Alan, I am unable to work for you because you have to look at the front and see what is better for Ghana at that time."

Amewu continued, emphasizing the importance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership in 2016, not just for the NPP but for the entire nation of Ghana. He stated, "...What was better at that time was not for NPP alone, but the whole Ghana in [2016] was calling for a leader in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

Switching to the native Ewe language to connect with the audience, the railway development minister further expressed his support for Alan Kyerematen, stating that, "in Ghana today, it is not only the NPP party that is behind Alan Kyerematen, but the whole of Ghana is solidly behind him."

The endorsement from the former Energy Minister carries significant weight within the NPP.



YNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe