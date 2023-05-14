Peter Lanchene emerges winner as Parliamentary Candidate for Wa West

Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu

Correspondence from Upper West

Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West has beaten his two contenders in yesterday's Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries to emerge as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Wa West Constituency.



The first-time MP secured 892 of the total votes cast while Patrick Bandanaa polled 202, with Guong Nicholas Yokuu also managing to poll 150 of the total votes cast.



17 rejected ballots were recorded.



The total valid votes cast is 1, 244 and the total votes cast is 1, 261.



In the Presidential elections, John Dramani Mahama garnered 1, 195 of the total votes cast as Dr. Kwabena Duffuor also secured 25 votes of the total votes cast.

Mr. Kojo Bonsu also secured 31 of the total votes cast.



There were 12 rejected ballots recorded in the polls.



By winning the Parliamentary Primaries, the retired police officer has taken a giant step towards retaining his seat in Parliament since Wa West Constituency is a safe seat for the National Democratic Congress, NDC.



The elections at Wa West started at around exactly 9:am and ended at about 1:40 pm with about 97.3% voter turnout.



However, counting had to wait till it was 4:pm.