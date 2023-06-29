1
Menu
News

Petroleum tanker drivers call off nationwide strike

Fuel Tankers File photo of a fuel tanker

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tanker Drivers have called off their industrial action.

After a two-hour intense meeting with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the unions arrived at this decision.

During a media interaction after the meeting, the Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Alabi Sunday said that the union will call off the strike at midnight on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as they expected to resume work on Friday, June 30, 2023.

“The access road to the depots in Kumasi, Takoradi and Bupe are to be improved as works on the roads will commence from tomorrow and a seven-member committee is formed. The ministry will give us three people and four will be from the union to monitor the progress of works on the roads,” Sunday Alabi said.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah also added that his ministry will form a committee with the unions to address their concerns immediately.

“I will be coming here once every week. If I am unable to make it, my deputy will be here. So please do the work as required of you.

“The country belongs to all of us. There is a problem, and it must be resolved. So we need to be patient and address it the right way. So let us work together," he added.

The Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Union and the Gas Tanker Drivers Union declared an indefinite sit-down strike nationwide on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The unions referenced the unmotorable nature of their roads in some parts of the country as a reason for the strike.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





ABJ/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé