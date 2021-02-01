Petty traders defy KMA’s directive to vacate pavements, streets

The traders are selling at these unauthorized areas despite several warnings

Petty traders in Kumasi, selling at unauthorized areas in the Central Business District (CBD) have defied the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA)’s directive to vacate the pavements and streets.

The KMA, led by Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi directed the petty traders to stop selling on pavements and streets of the CBD, effective today Monday, 1 February 2021.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye on 25 January 2021 indicated that “The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly wishes to inform all traders plying their trade on pavements and streets in the Central Business District (CBD) that the Assembly will from Monday, 1st February 2021 embark on an exercise to stop such trading activities”.



The Assembly asked the traders to vacate the pavements and streets by Saturday 30th January 2021 “to avoid forceful ejection”.



But, the traders are still at post and say they will only vacate if the taskforce set up by the Assembly comes to eject them.

Some of the traders who spoke to Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah said they have no space to sell at the various satellite markets they have been urged to relocate to, which include Racecourse, Afia Kobi market among others.



They, however, pleaded with the KMA to give them more time and allocate space for them in the satellite markets so that they will get a place to sell.



Meanwhile, the task force of the assembly is yet to embark on the decongestion exercise.