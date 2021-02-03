Petty trading profitable than office work - Female graduate

A trader at Kantamanto, Ernestina Bempong has stated that she has always wanted to start her own business rather than work for someone else.

Ernestina is a graduate of the Takoradi Technical University who read marketing. According to her, starting a business was the best choice adding that most of her friends in office spaces are not paid well or on time.



"I've never applied for a job. I started the business right after school because I felt this was better than office work. These times most of them have been laid off and don't receive any salary," Ernestina told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



She further stated that she will only accept an offer to work in a company if the salary is 5,000gh or above.

Kindly watch the full interview;



