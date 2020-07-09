General News

‘Pharaoh, allow the children to go home!’ – Manasseh Azure Awuni charges

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist, has charged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to close down schools since some students have started recording COVID-19 cases.

The journalists' call follows some cases being recorded among some students and teachers in some second cycle institutions.



In a series of posts on his Facebook Timeline, Azure Awuni wrote, “Pharaoh, allow the children to go home!



“Some state institutions are shutting down and workers are going home or working from home, but when you question the wisdom of reopening SHS, foot soldiers say COVID-19 is here to stay.”



The government of Ghana’s promise to supply some schools with PPEs ahead of reopening schools seems to have failed and the calls from some school authorities have fallen on deaf ears.



The journalist, meanwhile, cautioned teachers on precautionary measures: “If you’re a teacher, don’t wait for the government to give you a mask before you wear one. Buy and protect yourself and your family, in and out of school,” his post read.

Some second cycle schools in the country have started recording cases of COVID-19 after the government of Ghana directed that students should go back to school as part of measures to ease the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in March.



Government agencies recently confirmed cases



A joint statement from the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service said, “The Ghana Education Service (GES) received reports of suspected cases of COVID-19 from some second cycle institutions including Accra Girls Senior High school. The Ghana Health Service was subsequently notified of the situation. As of 6 July 2020, six (6) students, a teacher and spouse, have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Accra Girls Senior High School.”



The statement added: "The school has put in measures to ensure strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, and continuous public education sections for staff, students and parents on COVID-19 as part of steps instituted so far."



But there is still apprehension as the WASSCE begins on 20 July.

