Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana commemorates World Kidney Day

2024 World Kidney Day celebration

Source: Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana

Thursday, March 14, 2024, was celebrated as World Kidney Day.

2024 has been declared the year of “Kidney Health for All: Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice.



In 2019 alone, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) was estimated to affect 850 million



people globally, resulting in 3.1 million deaths.



In Ghana, kidney disease, including CKD and Kidney failure is common, creating an increased demand for hemolysis (HD), which has been a major public health



concern and discourse in recent times. Kidney health therefore needs to be given the needed attention by all.

Empowering patients and communities: Globally, patients struggle to access care and medication due to high costs and misinformation, which impact their health behaviours and adherence. Raising awareness about CKD risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity; enhancing health literacy about healthy lifestyle choices and self-care; and promoting long-term adherence to treatment strategies can bring large benefits, especially when initiated early and consistently maintained.



Involving patients in advocacy organizations and local communities will empower them to make informed decisions and improve their health outcomes.



Optimal medication practice involves the use of erythropoietin for the management of renal anemia and chelating medications like deferoxamine, deferiprone, and deferasirox to manage iron toxicity. Access to and cost of these medicines are challenging for clients.



Erythropoietin is a cold-chain product. In light of the unstable supply of electricity in Ghana, what are the implications for the integrity of erythropoietin and other cold chain products like insulin in the country?



Some diabetic patients on insulin end up being CKD patients.

The PSGH calls on:



The Electricity Company of Ghana should ensure a smooth electricity supply.



All patients with kidney disease are not to self-medicate or take any medication



including over-the-counter medicines without consulting their pharmacist.



Citizens are not to take herbal medicines not approved or certified by the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Patients with kidney disease are to stay away from herbal products without



authorization from a pharmacist or a medical doctor.



Government, MOH, and NHIA should institute policies that holistically integrate kidney care into existing health programmes, provide full payment for the cost of dialysis, and train more specialists and professionals in kidney health.



Healthcare professionals should provide the public with health education on kidney health.