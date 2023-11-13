Pharmacist sues VRA Hospital GH¢12m for 'medical negligence'

File photo

A 29-year-old pharmacist is reported to have sued the Volta River Authority Hospital located at Aboadze in the Western Region, for being injected with the wrong drugs.

She is seeking GH¢12m in damages for the harm the wrong drug administration has had on her health.



According to a report by Empire FM, an affiliate of GHOne TV, the pharmacist, whose name has not been disclosed yet, was injected with IM Atracurium 50mg instead of Antigen D.



This action has rendered the pharmacist mentally and physically incapacitated, Empire FM reports.



However, a post shared by one @BoJacck on X contradicts the incident.



According to @BoJacck's post, the pharmacist rejected the prescribed medicine given to her by VRA Hospital with the excuse that it was expensive and opted for the one at her place of work.

Unfortunately, she was brought the wrong drugs from her workplace and the nurse on duty further injected her with it without verifying.



“VRA hospital prescribed a drug she needed. She said theirs was too expensive, so she'll get it from the hospital she works at instead. She got someone to bring the drug from her hospital. The wrong drug was sent to her. She didn't check. She kept the drug in her hospital fridge and told no doctor or nurse on duty about it. In the evening, after the shift change, a VRA nurse who attends the same church as her was on duty. She told the nurse to take the drug from the fridge and inject her with it. The nurse didn't check the drug either. Possibly presumed she was a pharmacist and knew what she needed.



“Sometime after the injection, she began to have seizures. She ended up in her current state. The hospital took care of her bills & sacked the nurse. She later returned to sue the hospital for using the wrong drug she brought to them,” the second account said.



