Pharmacy Council rolls out National Electronic Pharmacy platform with stakeholder engagement activities

The NePP is a technological platform commissioned by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana

The Ghana Pharmacy Council has held a stakeholder engagement session with members of the Private Health Insurance Association of Ghana as part of the roll out plans of the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NePP).

The NePP is a technological platform commissioned by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana to facilitate safe and secure access to medications and pharmaceutical services in Ghana whilst protecting the consumers’ confidentiality.



With this initiative, subscribers on the platform will be able to enter drug prescription requests for purchase and be linked to a number of licensed pharmacies online and be assured of quality products.



The Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Dr. Audu Rauf, speaking at the stakeholder forum, asked for the support of the Private Health Insurance companies in improving patient access to pharmaceutical services and in utilizing the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NePP) to make life easier for the patrons when it comes to purchase of medicine access across the country.



“This is a very innovative tool that enhances patient safety, and of course makes lives of everyone much easier when it comes to the access of prescribed medications. Just in the comfort of your homes, you can surf the platform for pharmacies nearby, submit your request and make a purchase,” said Dr. Rauf.



The rollout of the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NePP) nationwide is part of plans by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana to enforce standards, improve patient access to pharmaceutical services and ensure that consumers can purchase medications without having to visit a physical pharmacy.



Mr. Roland Oppong Adom of the Private Health Insurance Association of Ghana, lauded the initiative and expressed the hope that its rollout will bring much needed efficiencies to the operations of their member companies and make life easier for the patrons of their insurance services.

“This is an excellent initiative, perhaps long overdue. The entire association welcomes this innovation even more so because it is easy to use as anyone with a smart phone can access it anywhere in the country. This will ensure seamless adoption of the service and create a value addition to the services that private health insurance companies offer in Ghana.”



The Council is holding a number of other engagements to seek the support of all stakeholders for the success of this initiative. Several hospitals, clinics and the healthcare service providers and pharmacies across the country, have already been taken through the various modules of the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform.



About NePP



The National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NEPP) is a technological platform commissioned by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana to facilitate safe and secure access to medications and pharmaceutical services in Ghana whilst protecting the consumers’ confidentiality.



The platform offers subscribers unlimited access to online Pharmacies and Pharmacists for medicine purchases or inquiries, and courier service to deliver medications within a limited time frame to individuals who make requests.



The platform, the first of its kind on a national scale in Africa is an initiative of the Pharmacy Council with support from the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Food and Drug Authority (FDA), Health Facility Regulatory Authority (HEFRA), Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), and Allied Health, is to facilitate the registration of clients as registered users of NePP, run and automate the general workflow and pharmacy administration management process and facilitate the creation and management of purchase requests and delivery.

About Pharmacy Council



The Pharmacy Council is established by Part IV of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013, (ACT 857) as a body corporate with perpetual succession.



It is governed by a nine (9) member Governing Board with the mandate of securing in the public interest the highest standards in the practice of pharmacy in the country.



To ensure access to quality healthcare, the Council conducts examinations and issues licenses to qualified Pharmacies and over-the-counter medicine sellers to ensure that the public has access to quality healthcare.