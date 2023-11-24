Pharmacy Council shuts down over 100 pharmaceutical shops

File photo

In a recent crackdown between September and November, the Pharmacy Council closed down more than 100 pharmaceutical shops, citing various offenses such as illegal operations and incorrect prescription practices, citinewsroom.com reports.

According to Dr. Daniel Danquah, the Deputy Registrar at the Pharmacy Council, the closures are part of the council's commitment to enforcing its laws rigorously.



He emphasized that the council will maintain strict measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.



Dr. Danquah provided insights into the disciplinary procedures undertaken, revealing that approximately 10 companies have already undergone the process.



He clarified that some closures were temporary, with establishments reopening at the regional level upon compliance.



However, the sheer number of closures within a short span highlights the council's dedication to maintaining standards in the pharmaceutical sector.

"If you are trying to put together facilities that have ever been closed down within the year, it is a lot. We can have 100 closed down in two or three months," remarked Dr. Daniel Danquah, shedding light on the significant scale of the enforcement efforts.



Prominent pharmaceutical entities affected by the closures include well-known names like Ernest Chemist, Tobinco, Unicorn Chemist, East End Pharmacy, Edmark Health Products and Business, and 3M&C Health Systems, among others.



