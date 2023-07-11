Pharmacy closed down following the death of five-year old boy in Kenyase

File photo

A pharmacy in Kenyase, Kwabre East Municipality, Ashanti Region, has been closed to allow for an investigation into the death of a five-year-old boy.

The Pharmacy Council took this action against the owners of the Life Dream Pharmacy on Friday, after preliminary investigations revealed that the facility illegally dispensed drugs to the child after he was bitten by a rabid dog in August 2022.



It was also determined that the child did not receive life-saving anti-rabies vaccines, as an autopsy revealed he tested positive for the deadly disease.



Mr. Benjamin Kwarteng Frimpong, Director of the Pharmacy Council in the Ashanti Region, who led a task force to the facility, confirmed the incident to the media.



"A five-year-old boy was bitten by a rabid dog, and his family brought him to the pharmacy,” he said. After giving him an injection, they gave him some drugs. They later informed the family that there was no need to send the boy to the hospital. Unfortunately, the boy died in September of last year. We became aware of the problem and investigated and followed up with the facility. We’ve also discovered several breaches, so we’ve decided to close the facility and investigate them.”

He went on to say that the pharmacy would be given the opportunity to respond to the findings and violations. They’d have to appear before the committee and defend themselves. They have admitted that the boy received an injection, so they will be able to respond to the issues.



He then advised pharmacies, licenced medical shops, and other drug-dispensing facilities to strictly follow the practice’s rules and regulations.



He warned that anyone found breaking the practises’ rules and guidelines would face serious consequences.