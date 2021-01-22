Phase II of Kejetia project: Congestion blocking progress – Contractors

Kejetia Market in Kumasi

The second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project is suffering a major setback as contractors say congestion at the project site is contributing to the slow pace of work.

The company, Contracta Construction Ltd, UK, explains the influx of hawkers plying their trade around the project site is adversely affecting accessibility.



Although work is ongoing, officials of the company say traders have taken over pavements in the Central Business District, making transporting of construction materials to the project site almost impossible.



On May 2, 2019, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo together with the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, cut sod for the commencement of Phase 2 of the redevelopment project of the market, but work is at its preliminary stage when 3news.com visited the project site.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, January 19, Community Relations Officer for Contracta Construction Ltd, UK Emmanuel Danso told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante that constant disruption by traders remains a major challenge, adding that it is impeding the completion of the project.



He explained that “repeated complaints to city authorities to decongest the area have yielded no results”.

Reacting to the claims, however, Kumasi mayor Osei Assibey Antwi explained that “the [Kumasi Metropolitan] Assembly is engaging stakeholders including market leaders and security agencies to evict the traders.”



He also added that “a roadmap will be outlined to relocate the traders soon”.



The 248 million Euro facility, which was supposed to serve as a trading hub to decongest the Central Business District, is being impeded by congestion.



The project, which was expected to be completed in 48 months, has delayed for two years due to human congestion around the project site.