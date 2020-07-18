General News

Phase four of Voters Registration Exercise to start on Sunday

File photo of the registration exercise in Cape Coast

The Electoral Commission has announced that the registration of eligible applicants will take a break, tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, and resume on Sunday, July 19, in all the registration centers.

“This means the fourth phase of the registration will begin on Sunday in all the districts, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Service at the EC said at the fourth edition of ‘Let the Citizen Know’ in Accra.



Dr Asare made it clear, however, that, the registration exercise at the district offices would continue for the aged, nursing mothers, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities without a break.



Asked whether the break was because the officers are tired, Dr Asare said “Not at all and besides the previous time table that was made public talked about this break and that is part of the EC’s internal structures.”



He assured eligible applicants who were yet to register that the team would be in their neighborhoods in no time, saying that, “As we indicated on Monday, registration takes place in electoral areas, so if the team has left your area but is still within your electoral area, you qualify to register.”



“Moreover, applicants should wait patiently if the teams have not been to their Registration Centers”, he added.



Touching on the performance of the registration teams so far, Dr Asare said the Commission continues to witness substantial improvement in the performance of the officials and the Biometric Voter Registration Kits.

“Though this phase began with some technical challenges, especially on Sunday, July 12, 2020, the Commission is fully satisfied with how the registration process has been progressing so far.



“This is manifested in the huge numbers that our operatives register daily”.



Dr Asare expressed satisfaction at reports that adherence to the safety protocols are becoming routine in most of the registration centres.



“The Commission is very much appreciative of the support of the public in achieving this milestone. We acknowledge the fact that some centres in Accra still have challenges concerning large numbers queuing and at times crowding in an attempt to register, which sometimes ends up in brawls,” he said.



Dr Asare, however, gave the assurance that in an attempt to solve the situation, the Commission has instructed its officers to use additional mobile teams, especially in the metropolitan and municipal assemblies.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.