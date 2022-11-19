Philanthropist Big Dawood supports widows in Central Region

Big Dawood with some of the beneficiaries

Ghanaian philanthropist Big Dawood has donated assorted items and an undisclosed amount of money to some needy widows and single mothers at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The items donated included bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, toiletries, and detergents.



According to him, the donation was aimed at addressing the plight of the widows and also by equipping them to become financially self-reliant.



Stressing that, support will also enable them to take care of their children properly by providing them with the basic necessities of life. Widows are very vulnerable and needed to be assisted.



“I love helping the vulnerable; because helping the poor makes me feel human. More so, I also see philanthropy as a way to share the blessings of God with those in need,” he stated.



Big Dawood also believes this support would serve as startup funds for beneficiaries to identify opportunities for small businesses that might be viable in their area, which will go a long way for them to achieve sustainable socio-economic independence.



The widows’ in elation expressed their profound gratitude to the Ghanaian philanthropist for his thoughtfulness and kind gesture.

Big Dawood who celebrated his birthday recently, seized the opportunity to embark on a number of charitable projects in the country as part of efforts to help cushion the needy.



These activities were also preceded by the sharing of about 5000 packs of food to the less privileged in various parts of the capital city.



He donated various items to the New Life Orphanage home in Nungua, where he also spent time with the children to encourage them.



After the kind gesture in Accra, then he moved to Suhum Otwe No 2 (kokobibiam) in the Eastern Region where he hand over a mechanized borehole to residents to help address the long-standing water crisis in the area.



BIG DAWOOD’s accomplishments as a businessman, security personnel, negotiator, foreign relations Ambassador, land developer, and conflict resolution specialist, are accumulating as quickly as his reputation.