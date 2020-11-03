Philanthropist Kojo Jones advocate peace ahead of December Polls

Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, CEO of Empire Domus and founder of KJM Foundation

Source: William Lamptey, Contributor

As the nation prepares to go to the polls come December 7, 2020, it is incumbent on the citizenry and more importantly, the youth, who are the building force of the society to promote and maintain peace before, during and after the elections.

In view of this, the CEO of Empire Domus and founder of KJM Foundation, Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah has admonished the youth to vote peacefully and wisely as they go to the polls to select leaders to run the affairs of this nation come December 7.



According to him, the destiny of our country lies in our own hands therefore must be guarded.



"I will urge the youth of our country to vote peacefully and at the same time wisely. The destiny of our country is in our hands" he said.

He added that Ghana has always been regarded as the beacon of hope in Africa and therefore must be protected, dearly.



"Ghana has always been the beacon of hope for Africa. We've worked so hard to project this image for our dear country. We must protect the destiny of our nation by voting peacefully and wisely".



Kojo Jones further called on Ghanaians in positions of leadership to endorse this message of peace and promote peace in the upcoming elections with the #kjmpeacecampaign2020.

