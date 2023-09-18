Philanthropist construct borehole for Apotosu M/A School

The constructed borehole for Apotosu M/A School

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Grace Antwi, a philanthropist, has generously funded the construction of a borehole for the Apotosu M/A Basic School in the Offinso Municipal of the Ashanti Region.

The borehole, which was constructed at an undisclosed cost, was a direct response to a request made by the school's management to the philanthropist, who happens to be a resident of the Apotosu community.



This borehole will not only benefit the school's population of approximately 400 but also the entire Apotosu community.



Before the construction of the borehole, the students and community members had to compete for water at a nearby borehole, resulting in a negative impact on contact hours. Many students were unable to attend school due to the time-consuming process of fetching water for bathing.



During an interview with the press, Grace Antwi, the owner of Abigrace Zion Praise School in Adum, Kumasi, emphasized the importance of access to clean drinking water in facilitating academic activities.



Initially, she had planned to distribute books and pens to the students, but a teacher suggested that a borehole would be a more pressing need thus, Grace Antwi wholeheartedly agreed with this suggestion and decided to fund the construction of the borehole.

"I have always been concerned about the well-being of others, which is why I felt compelled to offer my assistance to those who need it the most. Initially, I intended to distribute books and pens to people in need. However, during my visit, a teacher approached me and informed me about the dire lack of drinking water in the school. This issue was causing students to abandon their classes after the first break, disrupting the teaching and learning activities"'



"Initially, the cost of addressing this problem seemed overwhelming, and I was hesitant to proceed with the project. However, a wise pastor named Dr. Osei Kufuor advised me that water is essential for life, and therefore, I should consider taking a loan to fund the construction of a borehole".



"Following his advice, I decided to take the necessary steps to secure a loan and embark on this project. Today, I am filled with immense joy knowing that I have successfully constructed a borehole for the students. This borehole now provides them with access to clean and safe drinking water, a basic necessity that they were previously deprived of."



"By addressing this fundamental need, I hope to have made a positive impact on the lives of these students, enabling them to focus on their education without the constant interruption of searching for water. I believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive, and I am grateful to have been able to contribute to their well-being in this meaningful way," she stated.



Grace Antwi took the opportunity to appeal to NGOs, government officials, and private individuals to come forward and support the upliftment of Apotosu M/A Basic School.

Meanwhile, Akanlu Pascal, the headmaster of Apotosu M/A Basic School expressed his sincere gratitude to the philanthropist for her generous gesture.



He revealed that the school is facing a severe shortage of classrooms, making it difficult to accommodate all the students.



"Additionally, the school lacks proper toilet facilities and washrooms for both teachers and students. In light of these challenges, all stakeholders must take responsibility and provide assistance to the school", he appealed to some institutions.