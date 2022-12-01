Philanthropist donates items worth GHS41k to inmates of Nsawam Female Prison

Maggie Dee, a Rotarian, and her friends also feted the inmates of the prisons

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament of Ghana, Madam Margaret Donkor, popularly known as ‘Maggie Dee’, together with her friends, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, donated some pharmaceutical products worth GHS40,990 to inmates of the Nsawam Female Prisons to mark her 50+ birthday celebration.

A cash amount of GHS5,000.00 was also presented to the prisons to take care of some other pressing needs confronting it.



Among the items were Tab Amoksiclav 1gm, Tab Ceduroxime 500mg, Tab Amoksiclav 625mg, ORS, Antacid susp, Amoxyl susp, Tab Diclofenac 50mg, Tap Cipro 500mg, Letalin Exp, Cap Amoxil 500 and Supp Diclo 100mg.



The rest are Hydrocortisone Cream, Tab Vitamin C, Gutt Gents, Gutt Chloro, Martins Liver Salt, Codliver Oil sup, Malaria (RDP) 25’s, Clotrimazole VG Pess, Clotrimazole VG Cream, and Cap Flucloxacilline 250mg.



Others include Omeprazole 20mg, Buscopan 10mg, Triple Action Cream, Tap Losartan 50mg and Tap Amoksiclav 625mg.



Maggie Dee, a Rotarian, and her friends also feted the inmates of the prisons after presenting the pharmaceutical products to the managers of the facility.

Pastor Kojo Frimpong of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Ashongman Estate, assisted by Maggie Dee, handed over the items and cash amount to the managers of the Nsawam Female Prisons.



“We are happy to do this today. Maggie Dee on the occasion of her birthday, wants to be a blessing to inmates of the Nsawam Female Prisons”, Pastor Frimpong remarked.



They items were received by Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Grace Amoah, on behalf of the Officer In-Charge of the Nsawam Female Prisons, Deputy Director of Prisons, Christiana Asiedu.



Commenting on the gesture, an elated Maggie Dee said, “I see living everyday as a gift and so I decided not to hold a birthday party but rather touch the lives of inmates of the Nsawam Female Prisons. I am a Rotarian and we believe in service above oneself and also using little resources to make big impact. So, after 50, it’s all well and good and I have to be thankful and show appreciation to God. That’s why we are here to show some love to the inmates here”.



She noted that despite things being hard, one shouldn’t hesitate to assist a fellow in times of need.

“We should find space and help our brothers and sisters who are in dire need”, she added.



ASP Amoah after receiving the items expressed the prisons profound gratitude to Maggie Dee and her friends for the kind gesture and prayed to God to bless their giving hearts.



She noted that the facility was in dire need of printers, stationery and furniture for their offices and appealed to the public to assist them.