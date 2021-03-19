Philanthropist donates to children in farming communities

Ekow Aggrey interacting with the children

For the celebration of his birthday, the Founder of the Bernard Ekow Aggrey Initiatives, has presented assorted items to children in Akromakrom and Abaasa near Mampong, which are farming communities in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in Takoradi.

The items included towels, textbooks, pencils, crayons, notepads, toothbrushes, table tennis kits, Bibles, sweets and soft drinks



The rest are sweaters, girls' and boys' clothes, children's toys, footballs, packets of biscuits, bags of sachet water and bags.



The BEA Foundation as part of its ‘Project One Thousand’ vision, took the children through worship and praises, guidance and counselling, singing and dancing among other forms of variety shows to unearth the innate talents of the children.



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ekow Aggrey said "It is proper and fitting to interact with children in the hinterlands and celebrate my birthday with them to put smiles on their faces and have their mouths watering".



He said the Foundation would pay regular visits to the children in their resolve to cater for their physical and spiritual needs.



The spiritual son of a popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy, Mr. Kweku Ampong who took the children through song ministration and other variety forms of entertainment, encouraged the children to begin to see themselves as achievers as they grew.

He appealed to them to be guided by the principles of God and study hard, adding that with confidence they would emerge victorious in life.



In another development, the Bernard Ekow Aggrey Initiatives extended the birthday celebration of its founder to ghettos in New Takoradi amidst serious Evangelical works, worship, praises and sharing of the gospel.



Some of the new converts at the ghettos who had become drug addicts, confessed that it had been difficult for them to come out of that life, which was not pleasing to themselves and God.



The BEA Initiatives succeeded in getting 17 people who agreed to change their lives style and become Christians after they had been fed and entertained.



As part of the celebration, the BEA Initiatives later took to the central Business District of Takoradi (Market Circle) for street evangelism.